Sihanoukville: According to Chinese language media, at 5 pm on October 19, a Chinese woman was walking naked and alone along Independence Avenue, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. She is suspected of being mentally unwell.

It is understood that the woman is from Sichuan, China.

At that time, the woman was naked, walking naked at the above location, and there were obviously many injuries on her body. A Chinese man nearby immediately took off his clothes and draped them over the woman to cover her. At the same time, he called the police and called an ambulance.

The woman has been sent to the hospital for examination, and the police will also investigate further.