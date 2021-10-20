Kampot: According to media reports, on October 20, five young Cambodian men from Kampot province were detained after riding a motorcycle and pulling stunts on the road, while recording their actions for the Internet. They were arrested by the police, who gave them a collective head shaving and made them sign a contract promising not to do such things again.

It is understood that after the local police found the video on the Internet, they immediately investigated the identity of the group and swiftly arrested them..

The quintet were escorted to the police station to be punished and released home after the contract and a number one cropping.

UPDATE: A video also shows them litter picking around the cop shop