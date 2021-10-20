Kandal: A man was bitten by a snake, causing his death on October 19, 2021.

The victim was named as Sorn Vat, male, 51 years old, a farmer residing in Reang Dek village, Koki Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.



He left his house at 6:00 am to pick up fishing gear at Boeung Khveng Dach point in Koki Thom village, Koki Thom commune.

When he reached the end of the creek, he stopped to buy wine at the home of Chea Khun Dara, a 54-year-old man. After two or three drinks he asked Lon Heang, a 21-year-old man, to go with him. They went waist deep into the water to lift fishing gear when the victim saw he had caught a snake.

He reached out and grabbed the snake, but was bitten on the right hand. They came out and suddenly met a 45-year-old man named Neang, who lived in the same commune. The victim was taken home, but there was no medicine, and the family took the victim to the house of the Khmer teacher. Before he reached the house of the Khmer teacher, the victim died.



The body was inspected and handed over to their families for traditional rites.