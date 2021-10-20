Kampot: At noon on 19 October 2021 Kampot Provincial Police dispatched an Estonian national to the court on suspicion of destroying other people’s property and using violence against the authorities.

An official from the Kampot Provincial Police Investigation and Enforcement Office said that the suspect in this case was LOIGE RAIVO, a 38-year-old male.

The same source described that on the morning of October 19, 2021, a foreigner who was drunk hit a passenger car, causing a crash on National Road 33 at Chum Kreal Market in Chum Kreal Village, Chum Kreal Commune, Teuk Chhou District. The car owner complained to the authorities until the Teuk Chhou District Inspectorate intervened and mediated, with the car owner demanding compensation. But the foreigner did not follow, had a stubborn attitude and hit the authorities, causing injuries.

Authorities confirmed that in such a situation, the provincial commissioner also ordered to detain the suspect, bring him to the police station and build a case to be sent to court for proceedings.

UPDATE: A man called RAIVO LOIGE appears to be on an Estonian police wanted list from 2020.