Banteay Meanchey Province: Two Chinese suspects were sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police on the afternoon of October 20, 2021.

Mr. Sao Saroeun, Police Inspector of Poipet City, said that at 5:50 pm on October 18, 2021, he received information from people that two men were being held in a building at Room 114. Located in Kilo 4 Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

Poipet City Police arrived at the scene with the cooperation of the owner of the building, the police freed the victims who were taken as employees of an online company

1. Doeun Dat, 33 years old, living in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City,

2. Chim Kdeb, 33 years old, living in Kilo Village No. 4, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

One of the suspects, Sin Sao Sun, a 36-year-old Chinese man living in Kilo Village 4, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, was arrested and taken to the Poipet City Police Inspectorate for questioning at 9 am on October 19, 2021. The municipal police arrested another suspect, Kao Chhong, a 35-year-old Chinese man, residing in Kilo 4 Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City. .

According to the inspector, the two victims said that on October 9, 2021, they were interviewed with other people to work for an online company in Phnom Penh. On the same night, all six of them departed from Phnom Penh to Poipet in a car. The driver was a Cambodian and the occupants of the car included one Chinese and one Bangladeshi and arrived in Poipet at 3:00 am staying at the online building.

In the morning, only two people were interviewed again (Doeun Dat and Chim Kdeb). On October 17-18, 2021, the Chinese handcuffed the two men and threatened them for money. They were told that the broker had brought the two of them to sell, if they did not get the money, they would be locked in the room for 6 months.

Assuming that the two men were Thai, they sent him to study to work in Xianhua Borey. When they arrived, the men told their bosses they were not Thai but Cambodian. Realizing that they had been cheated, the suspects handcuffed them, and posted them for the person who brought them to see, demanding they were reimbursed $ 1,000 and transport costs of $ 250, a total of $ 2,500.

The suspect named as Kao admitted that he worked as a manager in charge of water, electricity and other building materials. He claimed he was not involved in the handcuffing of the two Cambodians, and Si Sao Sun was the perpetrator. NKD