Preah Vihear: A soldier was bludgeoned to death by a lump wood in an army barracks. After the incident, the assailant was arrested immediately.

The killing occurred at 6:15 pm on October 18, 2021 at the 3rd Squadron Intervention Battalion 371, located in North Sraem Village, Sraem Commune, Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province.

Police in Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province, said on October 19, 2021 that the victim was named Keo Chea, a 47-year-old male who worked in the army Intervention Battalion No. 371. The victim lived in the base and slept in a hammock at the scene.

The suspect, Nuon Van, a 43-year-old man, also serving in the 371st Intervention Battalion, also lived in the base and was immediately arrested at the scene.

Police said that in the above incident, the police received information from Seng Kimlong, male, 35 years old, another soldier serving in the 371st Intervention Battalion. It is alleged that the suspect struck the victim in the face with the wood, causing his immediate death at the scene, following a dispute. RASMEI (WARNING- GRAPHIC)