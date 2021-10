Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 05:30 pm on October 18, 2021, there was a traffic accident in which a Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-5406 hit a road divider, causing it to overturn.

The incident occurred along Preah Monireth, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

Local police forces went to the scene to investigate. POST NEWS