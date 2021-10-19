Phnom Penh: At around 4:00 pm on October 19, it was reported that a Chinese woman in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok District was madly throwing objects from an apartment in the Bali building, and was suspected of being kidnapped and sending a distress signal.

Afterwards, a Chinese reporter immediately went to the scene to understand the situation and learned that the woman was in fact living alone. She was suspected of having a mental disorder causing abnormal behavior. There was no “kidnapping”.

The landlord told the reporter that he did not know the resident very well. The female resident moved into the apartment about a month ago through an intermediary.

The landlord said that the woman started throwing objects at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Security and staff immediately reported to the property manager.

After learning about this, the landlord and the property manager went to the woman’s room together and saw the woman throwing things while talking nonsense.

In view of the woman’s suspected mental disorder and fear that her abnormal behavior would cause more harm, they had no choice but to take the woman to the first floor and call the police to deal with the situation.

It is worth noting that when the reporter arrived at the scene, he heard the woman keep saying “nonsense”, and one of her words was very clear: ” You said I am a bad guy. Do you see bad guys dance ballet? My parents are both ordinary farmers”, and then she danced on the spot. From her dance steps, she should have a solid dance foundation.

A person familiar with the matter disclosed to the reporter that the above-mentioned woman was born in Sichuan in 1988. Someone saw her on the street last night, and it took a long time before she was persuaded to return to her residence. TNAOT