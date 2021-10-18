Poipet: A man in charge of accounting at a Poipet company for 4 months had the idea of ​​stealing money from RUPIAHTOTO bank account, transferring 569,000,000,000 rupees into his account, equivalent to 1.3 million baht or $43,300 (source says $29,900- but doesn’t add up).

Banteay Meanchey Provincial Armed Forces detained the man after the company found out and filed a complaint at the Poipet Military Police base.

Colonel Nuon Ninaro, Poipet City Gendarmerie Base Commander, said on October 18 that in the complaint filed by FINDJAYA KURNIAWAN, a 28-year-old Indonesian man living in Borey Duong Chan, Samaki Meanchey Village, Sangkat and Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, which described that Chandra (CHANDRRA), a 22-year-old Indonesian man living in Borey Duong Chan, has been working for his RUPIAHTOTO company for 4 months in an accounting position.

The suspect confessed that he had stolen money from RUPIAHTOTO and he had been working for the company for four months with an accounting role and that he had created an account for his own use from October 11 to 17, 2021, and stole money which he sent to his mother in Indonesia.

The suspect was sent to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command for further action. Colonel Men Phirum, Deputy Commander of the Provincial Gendarmerie in charge of crime investigation and arrest, said that the arrest of the above suspect took place at 11:04 on October 17, 2021, according to the order. According to Brigadier General Born Bin, Commander of the Provincial Gendarmerie, the suspect was sent to the Provincial Court on Monday afternoon, October 18, 2021 for legal action. KPT