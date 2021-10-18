Phnom Penh: According to reports, a black Camry hit a wall and the engine fell out of the car.



The accident happened at 1:50 AM on October 17, 2021, in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. The car was driven by a man in a drunken state.



According to the report, before the incident, a man was seen traveling with another man in the car, apparently very drunk and driving a black Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-3168 from north to south at a high speed. The car crashed and began to spin for several rounds, damaging front end and causing the entire engine to drop out.

Authorities then detained the passenger, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.



After the incident, the local authority, in cooperation with the traffic department, arrived and contacted the Phnom Penh traffic department to measure the scene and the vehicle was stored at the land traffic office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. PPR