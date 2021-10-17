Kampot: There has been another hit and run case in Kampot. A disabled woman died tragically when a car hit her as she crossed the road on the night of October 16, 2021. The incident happened in Usaphea village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot city.

The traffic police officer of Kampot Provincial Police said that the woman in the incident was called Yeay Kor, 47 years old from Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The same source described: At 11 pm on October 16, there was a traffic accident caused by a car which came from the north and hit a woman who was crossing Street 735 in 1 Usaphea Village, Sangkat Kampong Kandal, Kampot City, causing her sudden death . The car did not stop, but accelerated to the south and disappeared before the police arrived. RASMEI