Phnom Penh: At least three men and women died at the scene and others were injured and taken to the emergency room after a traffic accident that caused by a speeding Tundra on Veng Sreng Street.

UPDATE: A later report says four people were killed.



The incident happened on Saturday night, October 16, 2021. According to the police at the scene, three men and women died on the street at the scene and others were seriously injured and was rushed to hospital after the incident 50 meters west of Canadia Industrial Park in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey. The victims remain unidentified.

The car hit a mobile cart selling grilled beef. All the victims appear to have been pedestrians on the sidewalk.



The owner of the car and the passenger immediately escaped, but were caught by local people, handed over to the authorities and immediately sent to the Por Sen Chey District Inspectorate. NKD