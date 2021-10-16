Preah Sihanouk Province : On Saturday, October 16, 2021, the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Interior and the Siem Reap Provincial Police, arrested a Cambodian man who stabbed a Chinese man in Sihanoukville and fled to Siem Reap. This is according to information from Mr. Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner.

Mr. Chuon Narin said that the violence occurred on the night of October 10, 2021 at 4:21 am in front of the Sihu Hotel. In Group 2, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. CHEN JIALI, a 29-year-old Chinese man, rented a tricycle tuk tuk with his girlfriend from Ochheuteal Beach. The tricycle driver then stabbed the victim, causing serious injuries and loss of consciousness. He is currently being treated at a Thai hospital in Sihanoukville, after which the suspect fled to Siem Reap.

After professional search on October 16, 2021 at 16:00 pm, the specialized force of Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate cooperated with the criminal police department of the Ministry of Interior and the force of Siem Reap Provincial Police to search and arrest the suspect, Thong Sambath, 48, a Cambodian national, at the bus stop in Borey Seang Nam, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, and sent to the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for legal action. NKD