Phnom Penh: A man drove a Kia Morning car and hit a Camry Hybrid car from behind, causing the Hybrid car to swerve and hit a central divider. TheCamry was badly damaged and caused a woman driver to suffer a minor head injury.

The incident happened just after 12 midnight on Saturday, October 16, 2021, along the corner of Street 271 and Street 464 in Sangkat Toul Tompong II, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.



Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a woman was seen driving a Camry Hybrid with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-1525 traveling along Street 271 from south to north. A man driving a white Morning car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-1607 traveling from behind at high speed crashed from behind on the right side, causing the hybrid car to turn left and hit the divider.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the two vehicles and store them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a settlement in accordance with the law. NKD