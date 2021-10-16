Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Police Information and Quick Reaction Team clarified the results of the action taken by the police in the case of a white Rolls Royce car with Cambodian license plate MR.IDOL that crashed into a light pole and a road divider on the night of October 13, 2021, at 2:20 in front of the Chinese Temple, Russian Federation Blvd., Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok.

Immediately after receiving the information about the accident, experts inspected the scene, and as a result, they did not find any security cameras that show the activities at the time of the accident.

Experts from the Road Traffic Bureau brought the car to be stored at the Road Traffic Police Office and summoned the car owner to come in and clarify and take responsibility.

After researching and listening to Chen Puthchat, representing the car owner, it was confirmed that the driver of the car that caused the accident was Det Rithy, the brother of the car owner (who is the estranged wife of Duong Chay).

At the same time, Det Rithy also came to clarify and confirm to the authorities that he was the driver of his sister’s Roll Royce car.

According to the man, prior to the incident, he had left a shop near TK Market in order to go to his house in Po Sen Chey district. At the scene, he overtook a car, oversteered and crashed. Acknowledging his guilt, the perpetrator agreed to mediate and finally paid compensation to the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh on October 14, 2021. On the other hand, the accident did not cause injuries, so the Department of Public Works did not file a complaint in this case, just demanded compensation to repair the damage.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Police confirmed that the implementation of the law is based on clear evidence, not a false accusation according to the thought or will. If there is clear evidence, the competent authorities will take legal action, and when there is no clear evidence, law enforcement can not accuse any person of drunk driving or any other reason without proof.