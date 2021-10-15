Phnom Penh: At 2:30 AM on October 15, 2021, a Lexus RX-400h with Royal Cambodian license plates hit a central divider at high speed, breaking two wheel along Russian Federation Blvd. in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a gray Lexus RX-400h with Royal Cambodian license plate 09-2-1041 was seen traveling from east to west at high speed. When it arrived at the scene, the car swerved to the left and hit the concrete divider, causing two wheels to break, while the car did not slow down and continued to move forward nearly 100 meters. The car owner immediately removed the license plate and vanished.



After the incident, local authorities arrived to measure the car and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for legal procedures. POST NEWS