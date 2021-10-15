Phnom Penh: RGK forces arrested a suspect and sent a case to court on the morning of October 15, 2021 for a legal investigation.

Defendant KIM MOO JIN, male, 65 years old, is a Korean national, residing in Borey Varina, House 7A, Street 2011, Kork Khleang Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.

In February 2021, KIM MOO JIN, asked to borrow $ 130,000 from JUNG HEUIN TAE, a fellow Korean, to strengthen a business during the COVID pandemic, promising to repay him within a month.

On the due date, KIM MOO JIN did not have any money to pay, and issued two checks, number 301763, dated March 31, 2021, with the amount of $45,000 and another with number 301761 dated May 17, 2021, amounting to $90,000 dollars.

When the checks were taken to cash, ABA Bank confirmed that there were no funds available. KIM MOO JIN evaded the lender, so JUNG HEUIN TAE filed a complaint to the authorities for legal action.

The accused is currently being questioned by the prosecution and the investigation is still ongoing. MCPN