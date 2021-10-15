Tbong Khmum Province: Joint forces led by Mr. So Sovitya, Deputy Prosecutor of Tbong Khmum Provincial Court, on October 14, 2021, raided and searched the location of an illegal mine in Sampov Loun, Choam Tamao commune, Memot district.

Authorities found evidence related to illegal mining.

The police decided to confiscate the evidence, including generators and machinery.

Police found that Ms. Thol Tinan was the owner of the location, but was not present. A Mr. Non Vuthy, 37 years old, from in Pu Tong village, Chong Plas commune, Keng Seima district, province. Mondulkiri was on site as the chief.

In the past, officers went down to make a contract with the owner of the location, leaving time to dismantle the site, but the owner or manager did not comply. The Sampov Loun area has had exploitation rights granted to an Australian company, Renaissance Minerals, to mine gold on an area of ​​100 square kilometers for 24 months. NKD