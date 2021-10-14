Thailand: Eight Thais trying to travel illegally into Cambodia were chased by Thai military forces of the 12th Battalion, in cooperation with the 4th Border Guard. The pursuit ended in a collision, leaving an officer with a broken left arm.

The incident took place just after midnight on October 14, 2021, when Thai police were on patrol along the border and spotted a black Isuzu Suzuki in Nong Ya Keo in Kork Khyong commune, Kork Khyung district, Sa Kaeo province. After giving chase, there was a crash, which caused a military officer to be injured. The driver of the fleeing car escaped.

The car passengers, all Thais, included 4 females. After they were questioned, they admitted that they had come from various parts of Thailand intending to cross the border to work in an online casino in Poipet, where they heard that high salaries were offered, but when they arrived near the border, they were arrested.

After the arrests and medical examination, they have all been sent to the Korkyu District Inspectorate to comply with legal measures. KPT