Phnom Penh: According to a publication from the General Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Suppression, officials of the Phnom Penh branch took a mobile test vehicle to inspect the quality of seafood at the seafood market located along Street 589 (Trolok Bek Street), Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

During the operation, officials did not find any dangerous chemicals such as formaldehyde in the seafood, but discovered that 50.5 kilograms of freshwater prawns and lobsters had been injected with jelly to exploit consumers. After inspecting the goods, the professional officers instructed the business owner to stop violating the law.