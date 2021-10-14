Kandal: The body of a man was found by villagers in Muk Kampoul district on the morning of October 14, 2021. The body was dumped in Ampil Teuk village, Sambour Meas commune, Muk Kampoul district, Kandal province.

After this incident, the authorities of Kandal Provincial Police in cooperation with Muk Kampoul District Police led by Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner inspected the scene and found that the victim had been stabbed several times. According to the report, the unnamed victim was Vietnamese, and is believed to have been stabbed to death in Prey Veng province and dumped in Kandal province.

Currently, the authorities are conducting examinations and autopsies to build a case to search for suspects and take action according to the law. MCPN