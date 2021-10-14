Preah Sihanouk Province : Residents report that a large dead dolphin floated in on the tide off Prek Treng beach in Stung Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province in the early morning of October 14, 2021.

After receiving the report of this case on the same day, the Fisheries Officer inspected the dead dolphin and confirmed that the marine mammal weighed more than 100 kilograms was 1.80 meters and 0.80 meters wide. It was identified as a common bottlenose dolphin.

According to the same fisheries official, this species of dolphin lives around Koh Pring, Cam Muk Ream beach and in the Rong archipelago, and is a rare species that must be protected by sub-decree No. 123 ANK.

According to the investigation, the experts concluded that the dolphin died after being caught in fishing nets. It was later buried under supervision. NKD



