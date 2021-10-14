

Svay Rieng Province: Police in Bavet City cracked down on cases of illegal cross-border drug trafficking, arrested two suspects and confiscated a handgun and a large quantity of drugs.



The crackdown took place at 7:30 AM on October 13, 2021 at the corner of Bavet City Hall in Ta Bip Village, Bavet Sangkat, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.



According to the police, the arrested suspects are 18-year-old Le Van Tha, a Vietnamese carpenter, residing in Doeum Sleng village, Chbar Ampov commune, Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh, and 17-year-old Po Pros Mao, a Cambodian carpenter from Doeum Sleng village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.



Captured exhibits include:

21 suspected drug packages (large) weighing 20,570.72 grams (including packaging as Chinese tea)1 K54 handgun and 8 bullets, 2 mobile phones and a motorcycle.



According to the source, the Bavet City Police Inspectorate cracked down on the smuggling of illegal drugs and arrested 2 suspects, a man riding a motorcycle (Click) with a red backpack and a black bag. They stopped at an empty stall at the corner of Bavet City Hall in Ta Bip Village, Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.



Sources said that because of their suspicious behavior, the police began interrogating and asked to inspect the bags, but the two suspects attempted to escape, but were detained. Police searched the black bag and the items were found.



The evidence has been packaged and stored at the Bavet City Police Inspectorate temporarily, while the two suspects are being processed. MCPN