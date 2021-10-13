Prey Nob District: A minibus driver was seriously injured after collision with a train while the train was crossing National Road 4. According to the authorities, this incident happened at 6 am on October 13, 2021 at the intersection of the railway. National No. 4 near Veal Renh town between km 181-182 in Samrong Krom village, Samrong commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The same source said that a white Samsung car with license plate Phnom Penh 2T-4730 was heading in the direction of Phnom Penh was crossing the tracks, when it was hit by a train heading to Phnom Penh.

According to the source, the driver of the minibus was Chhin Sokchea, male, 31 years old, who transports workers to Tuol village. Toteung 1, Toul Toteung commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. He was severely injured, but fortunately was not carrying any passengers.

The man is currently being treated at the Veal Renh private clinic, while the vehicle is being kept at the police station in Prey Nob district The train continued to travel onto Phnom Penh normally. KOHSANTEPHEAP

EDIT: Another report said the train was stopped and the driver questioned.