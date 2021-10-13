Phnom Penh: According to the National Police General Commission of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes on October 9, 2021 at 20:30 Special Forces of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A7) led By Lt. Col. Vor Vuthea, Deputy Director of the Department and with the coordination of Mr. Sith Vann: Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court investigated and cracked down on a drug trafficking case at a location behind Wat Sansom Kosal, Concrete Road, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey Phnom Penh.

As a result of the operation, police arrested Lebechi Charles Kelichi, a 33-year-old Nigerian man and seized 499.40 grams of methamphetamine (ICE).