Kampong Speu Lady Traffickers Caught With ‘Meth Tea’

Kampong Speu: At 23:15 on October 12, 2021, the Phnom Sruoch District Anti-Drug Force, the Provincial Anti-Drug Office and the Village, Commune and District Authorities cooperated with the Anti-Drug Department (A4) and Kampong Speu Provincial Court to raid a property in Treng Trayeung, Phnom Sruoch district.

Police found 16 large packages (suspected to be drugs) and some drug packaging equipment, and confiscated a FORD EVEREST cr.

Two suspects were arrested: Kong Samnang, female, 42 years old, living in Village 1, Treng Trayeung Commune, Phnom Sruoch District.
and Sok Srey Nith, female, 35 years old, living in Village 1, Treng Troyeung Commune, Phnom Sruoch District.

Currently, the two suspects and the confiscated evidence have been sent to the Anti-Drug Department in Phnom Penh for further proceedings. POST NEWS

