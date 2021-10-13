Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Cambodia2U: New App Launched In Anticipation Of Tourists

Phnom Penh: As the Cambodian tourism industry prepares to take the first steps to reopening the country to visitors, a team of entrepreneurs have launched a new app aiming to assist the tourists both before and during their stay in the Kingdom.

We are proud to launch Cambodia2U– the all-in-one travelers app you can rely on, offering up to date information links regarding the best places to visit while your touring & traveling the Kingdom of Wonder. 

Created by 3 guys that have been living in Cambodia for over 10 years- we are now finally presenting the website & App. 
For your daily use to see the latest news or to safely travel enjoy the places we personally recommend 2U. 

Visit the website: cambodia2u.com

Download the APP HERE

APPLE GOOGLE PLAY

