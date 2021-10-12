Kratie Province: On October 11, 2021 at 22:00, Kratie Provincial Police cooperated with Snuol District Police Inspectorate and cracked down illegal mahjong gambling at Vieng Chey Point, Thnal Village, Svay Chres Commune, Snoul District, Kratie Province.



During the operation, police arrested seven Chinese nationals, including a woman, and seized a table, a machine, and some mahjong pieces.



Currently, the authorities are working by the procedure to build a case to be sent to the provincial court. NKD