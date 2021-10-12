Phnom Penh: In the early hours of October 12, a young Chinese woman drove a luxury Mercedes into a concrete divider along Kampuchea Krom /corner of Street 253, Sangkat Toek Laak 1, Khan Toul Kork.. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.

The incident occurred at 1:15 am after the Chinese female driver drove a Mercedes-Benz with another Chinese passenger at high speed. At the traffic light at the intersection, she suddenly braked, skidded and heat the divider, causing serious damage to the front of the car, and the airbag to explode. However, the two people in the car were not injured.

After the incident, the local police rushed to the scene to investigate and took the two Chinese women to the police station, waiting to be dealt with in accordance with the law.