Phnom Penh: Two men were seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance after they crashed into a BMW, which was turning into Phnom Penh International Airport.

The incident happened at 7:40 pm on October 10, 2021 in front of Phnom Penh International Airport along Russian Federation Boulevard in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a young woman was seen driving a white BMW with license plate number Siem Reap 2B-8688 along Russian Federation from east to west. The car turned left into Phnom Penh International Airport while two men on a black Honda Dream C125 Series 2021 with license plate number 1J-1789 came from the west at high speed and hit from the right side of the car, seriously injuring the rider.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure and store the car and motorbike, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD