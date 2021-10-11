Svay Rieng: A suspect who attacked his wife with two swords, causing serious injuries in Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province, was found dead by the authorities.

The body of the man was found at 10 am on October 10, 2021 at the bridge Prek Ta Suos, Angkas Dey Village, Ta Suos Commune, Svay Chrum District.

Mr. Pin An, Police Inspector of Svay Chrum District, said that at 8:57 pm on October 9, 2021, at Angkas Dey village, Khum Ta Suos, Svay Chrum District, Svay Rieng Province, a woman was seriously injured and her family sent her to Svay Rieng Provincial Hospital. Her husband took two swords (or large knives) and cut her after he came home drunk and the couple had an argument.

He said that the victim’s wife was named Preng Bunnary, 42 years old, a factory worker. The suspect was named Mao Phearun, 37 years old, a farmer. After the incident, the man ran to the back of the house, jumped over the fence and off the Prek Ta Sous bridge into the water.

The inspector continued that on October 10, 2021, the police searched for the suspect and contacted relatives to ask for information, but could not find him. Authorities and residents searched for the suspect, and found his body in the water near Ta Suos bridge at 10 am the same day.

The inspector confirmed that the suspect had beaten his wife several times in the past, but this time was incredibly violent.

Mr. Pin An continued that after finding the body of the suspect, the police set up a commission and doctors were called to perform an autopsy, in which the authorities concluded that the suspect died from drowning. KPT