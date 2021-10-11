Kandal: On October 9, 2021 at 13:15, there was a hit and run incident after a car hit a motorbike, causing an elderly man to be seriously injured on National Road No. 5 between km 31-32 in Po Touch village, Kampong Luong commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

An unknown car was driving from north to south (Udong-Phnom Penh). At the scene, the car hit a blue HONDA CUB motorcycle (no license plate) driven by Thuon Sitha, male, 57 years old, resident of Svay Rolum village, Sitbo commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province, causing serious injuries.

After the incident, the Kampong Luong Administrative Police Station arrived at the scene and sent the injured to the Ponhea Leu District Referral Hospital for treatment, while the motorcycle was temporarily stored at the Kampong Luong Administrative Police Station in accordance with legal procedures. POST NEWS