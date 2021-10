Kampot Province: The Provincial Disaster Management Committee of Kampot Provincial Administration on October 11, 2021 issued a statement to inform the public that due to heavy rain situation which has continued to fall for several days in a row throughout Kampot province, water in the reservoir of Kamchay Dam will be released from the dam. The technical team of Kamchay Dam will open the sluices slowly from 11:00 a.m. October 11, 2021.