Phnom Penh: Two vehicles collided head-on, causing a minibus to crash into a shop selling plants and statues along National Road 6A.

The accident happened at 7:20 pm. September 9, 2021, along National Road 6A in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh. According to sources from the people at the scene, before the incident, a man driving a white Kim Seng Express company TRANSIT minibus with license plate Phnom Penh 2AT-0448 was traveling from north to south at high speed and collided with a Toyota Hilux Revo which was apparently turning (the Revo driver seems to have run away). The minibus then left the road and hit a shop selling plants and concrete statues- causing damages. Fortunately nobody was injured.

After the incident, the local police arrived to inspect the scene and then contacted the specialized section to measure and take the two vehicles, including the driver of the minibus to the land traffic of the Chroy Changva District Police Inspectorate, waiting to resolve the case. KNN