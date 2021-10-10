Kampong Speu Province: A car that had crashed and been abandoned on the slope of Yeay Mao Pich Nil, km 103-104 in Village 6, Yeay Mao Pich Nil Commune (formerly Treng Trayeung Commune), Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province, was finally reclaimed.



Kampong Speu Provincial Police Quick Reaction Team found out from the wife of the owner of the NISSAN FRONTIER car with license plate Phnom Penh 2-BJ 1350, that this was her husband’s car.

The woman, who claims to be his wife, was named as So Sophan, 37, of Phum Thmey, Sangkat Tien, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh. Her husband is You Sam Oeun, 38.



Phnom Sruoch police said that documents that the wife showed confirmed the car was by owned by You Sam Oeun and So Sophan.



According to So Muon, a 47-year-old man- the driver’s brother-in-law- the reason why the man drove the car to the scene was due to a verbal conflict with his wife.



The NISSAN FRONTIER has been temporarily stored at the Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate, while the wife is waiting for her husband to regain his temper and come to take it back. MCPN