Sihanoukville: According to Chinese language media, at 3:30 pm on October 8 , a Chinese driver accidentally collided with two motorcycles on Otres Road, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. As a result, three Cambodians were injured.

Before the incident, the Chinese driver was in a white Toyota Landcruiser off-road vehicle with a Chinese male friend. The car made a sudden turn and two motorcycles slammed into it.

After the incident, the local police rushed to the scene and sent the victims for treatment.

The car and motorcycles involved have been sent to the local police station, waiting to be dealt with in accordance with the law.