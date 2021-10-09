Phnom Penh: The popular Indian-Nepali restaurant ‘Curry Pot’ has opened up a new eatery in the capital’s Toul Kork district.

Since 2015, head chef Sharma Pradeep has been forging a solid reputation as one of Phnom Penh’s best loved curry cooks- starting with the backpacker-budget orientated Curry Bay on 172, and later Curry Pot I on St 454 in Toul Tom Pong and the more upmarket sister restaurant Coriander on St 71, BKK1.

The latest addition to the growing chain is Curry Pot TK, now open on St 313 in Toul Kork, which after a soft opening is now ready for business both dine-in (with respect to the current COVID regulations), pick-up and delivery service.

Those who have previously sampled the menu at the other locations will be pleased to hear that the same dishes from North and South India, Nepal and some other Asian cuisine are available- along with regular specials- or even ask the chef to prepare a dish he would serve at home (for spice lovers). A wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes are also cooked to order.

Highly recommended is the lamb kadai.

A great addition to Toul Kork, friendly staff, excellent service and delicious Ruby at very reasonable prices.

Curry Pot TK: #36 St 313/Corner 528, Toul Kork. Ph 086 753 264. MENU