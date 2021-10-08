Sihanoukville: On the evening of October 6, in Sihanoukville City, Sangkat 3, three drunk Chinese nationals were in a car that drove into a casino, causing a violent fight. They were all arrested by the police and brought back to the provincial police inspectorate for interrogation.

According to a representative of the casino, at 8:35 pm on October 6, three people in a white Mercedes drove into the casino without permission. At that time, the security guards immediately stepped forward to stop them from entering, but the drunk Chinese ignored the security guards and insisted on driving in.

The two security guards stopped in front of the car, and the three people in the car got out and tried to attack the security guard. Seeing that the situation was not good, other security guards rushed up to stop them, but they were beaten by three Chinese. The security guards had to fight back. Eventually, the two sides started fighting, and their vehicles were damaged in the process.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene and brought all the three Chinese back to the provincial police station.

Regarding this case, as of the afternoon of October 7th, it was confirmed that the police are waiting to do interrogation work because the suspects are still drunk, making it difficult to conduct interviews.