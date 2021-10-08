Pursat: A shocking incident caused a surprise on October 08, 2021 at the “Yinsin Thmey” guesthouse in Sangkat Roleap, Pursat City, Pursat Province.

A woman was found dead wrapped in a blanket after a man on a motorbike tried to leave the guesthouse, but was stopped by the guesthouse owner. The man panicked and fled the scene.

According to the statement from the owner, at around 8 pm on October 7, 2021, an unidentified woman in her 20s traveled to rent room 6 to sleep alone. At around 9 pm on the same day, a man in his 20s was seen riding a black 2017 Honda Dream with license plate number 1G-8098. He entered the guesthouse and went to room 6.

The owner said that at around 8 am on October 10, 2021, the door of room 6 was opened and the suspect pulled a bedsheet/blanket out of the room and put it on the motorbike.

After he was challenged, the suspect fled on the motorcycle- he was wearing black trousers, a black T-shirt, about 1.60 meters high, and was heading to National Road 5.

The owner found out that there was a body wrapped in the blanket and reported it to the police.

The Criminal Investigation Department, in cooperation with the medical team under the coordination of Mr. Bung Taing Ty, Deputy Prosecutor of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, is conducting an autopsy and examining the body at the scene to search for the family.

The authorities are conducting a search to arrest the suspect. AREY