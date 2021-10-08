Preah Sihanouk) Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin told the media on October 8, 2021 that four died by drowning on Chumteav Mao Beach in Koki village, Bit Trang commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, and one person was being treated at a hospital.

The General Commissioner confirmed that all five were siblings:

A female, aged 25, a 20-year-old male, 16-year-old female and a boy aged 12 all drowned. Their brother aged 10 is being treated in hospital.

Leang Yeung, the father, said the five victims were visiting the sea, when one got into difficulty in the water. The four siblings were playing in the water together and went to help, but were swept away by strong waves. AREY