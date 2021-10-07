Kampot Province: A family living in Doeum Char village, Kampong Trach commune, west of Kampong Trach district, has been building a homemade (non-flying) aircraft to attract tourists.

According to a resident named Top Chrin, a 58-year-old man living in Doeum Char village, Kampong Trach West commune, who said on October 4, 2021, the aircraft costs about 20 million riels, and is 12 meters long, more than 2 meters wide with wings on both sides of 3 meters long.

The owner of the aircraft said that the installation is to show the work of Cambodian children and to attract tourists to visit. A coffee shop is planned to open inside the plane. The location is next to National Road 33, near to the O Chraneang Dam.

The owner also added that the aircraft had not been finished due to rain falling almost every day, which makes the group of young people not come to work.

However, according to the owner’s expectations, the aircraft assembly project will be completed in 2021. KOHSANTEPHEAP