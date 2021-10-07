Kampong Chhnang Province: On October 6, 2021, a group were seen riding a motorbike, lighting firecrackers and throwing them on the road, causing shocking and making frightening sounds on public roads in Rolea Bier district, Kampong Chhnang City.

The gangsters who were detained by the authorities:

1. Tha Bunthon, male, 19 years old, residing in Chamkar Tamao village, Sre Thmei commune, Rolea Bier district.

2. Mak Teng Udom, male, 21 years old, resides in Phum Thmey, Khum Chrey Bak, Rolea Bier District.

3. Phi Sai Heang, Male, 20 years old, Residence: Kampong Os Village, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang.

4. Mon Bunthen, male, 20 years old, residing in Kandal Village, Sangkat Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City, Kampong Chhnang Province.

During the arrest, the police seized 36 firecrackers, two motorcycles, two metal triggers, and one firecracker bag.

Detained the Kampong Chhnang City Police Inspectorate to build a case and send it to the provincial specialized office to continue the procedure. AREY