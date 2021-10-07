Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Fire On Koh Rong Samloem

Preah Sihanouk: At 8.10 on the morning of October 7, 2021, a fire broke out when a gas tank exploded in a house owned by Mr. Hab Seakly, rented to Mr. Bun Thorn in Koh Touch village, Koh Rong Samloem commune. Koh Rong City, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The fire damaged several properties- including 2 houses and apartments.

A woman also suffered burns on one side of her body. To Boeun, a 34-year-old female is now being treated at home.

The authorities and local people intervened to help prevent the fire from spreading to other places. POST NEWS

