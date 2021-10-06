Kampong Chhnang: A woman died at the scene and a youth was injured after a truck from VET Virak Buntham hit a motorcycle from behind at 7:55, October 5, 2021 on the section of National Road No. 5 between km 103 and 104 in Thmor Keo village, Svay Chrum commune, district Rolea Bier, Kampong Chhnang Province.

According to the local police, the accident was caused by the VET truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3F-3887, driving by Sok Bora, male, 44 years old, residing in Prek Kdei village, Kaheng commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province. .

According to the police, the truck was driving from east to west when it hit the Suzuki Smash V with license plate Phnom Penh 1BT-9760, from behind. 19-year-old Yay Ratha, living in Kbal Chheu Puk village Khyang commune, Kandieng district, Pursat province, suffered minor injuries and passenger, Samnit, a 21-year-old female living in the same commune died at the scene.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene, collected evidence and detained the truck and sent him to the Rolea Bier District Police Inspectorate. The injured youth was sent to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Referral Hospital. The body of the victim was handed over to family. RASMEI

*It has been 48 days since the last VB incident