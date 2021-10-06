FEATURED Latest Tourism Traffic 

Noisy Youths Apologize For Disturbing The Peace Of Kep

cne 47 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Kep: A group of 9 youths from Cheav Kdei Khang Lech village, Ta O commune, Chum Kiri district, Takeo province, were educated by the joint force of Kep Provincial Police on the afternoon of October 5, 2021.

The group had been disturbing tourists along Kep beach, and affecting public order by driving motorbikes at speed through traffic and having loud modified exhaust pipes.

Police ask young people to do something that is beneficial to your family and society, and avoid committing any acts that society hates. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Last COVID-19 Patient Leaves Hospital

cne 0

Siem Reap Woman Sets Fire To Husband & Kids On Remote Farm

cne 0

Phnom Penh Parked Prius Pair Pile Up

Johnny Bobby 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *