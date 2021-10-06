Kep: A group of 9 youths from Cheav Kdei Khang Lech village, Ta O commune, Chum Kiri district, Takeo province, were educated by the joint force of Kep Provincial Police on the afternoon of October 5, 2021.

The group had been disturbing tourists along Kep beach, and affecting public order by driving motorbikes at speed through traffic and having loud modified exhaust pipes.

Police ask young people to do something that is beneficial to your family and society, and avoid committing any acts that society hates.