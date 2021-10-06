Kandal: On Wednesday, October 15, 2021, at 1:40 am, there was a traffic accident on National Road No. 5 between Km 31-32 in Po Touch village, Kampong Luong commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

A gray KIA visto car with license plate Phnom Penh 2U-7806 was driven from south to north by Chan Meng, male, 36 years old, resident of Peal Nhek village. 2 Sangkat Phteah Prey, Pursat City, Pursat Province. When the driver arrived at the scene, he crashed into a divider splitting the road under construction, causing his death at the scene.

After the incident, the specialized force of Ponhea Leu District Inspectorate and Kampong Luong Administration Post arrived at the scene and waited for relatives to receive the body, while the evidence was temporarily stored at the Ponhea Leu District Inspectorate.

