Phnom Penh: On October 05, 2021, the Phnom Penh Municipal Authority issued a guideline on the presentation of COVID-19 vaccination card or vaccination certificate every time you enter and leave places, including schools, markets and business locations in Phnom Penh. Therefore, those who do not have the vaccination card yet in hand, must try to get one as soon as possible

Those who do not have a vaccination card should immediately contact the authorities to receive information on the process. In case you have lost your card or have not yet received it, please contact your local official immediately-or to find out how to apply for a new vaccination card, please contact the vaccination officer at: 077 824 824 or 012 960 727 or 012 836 868 .

BUSINESS CAMBODIA