Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on October 5 issued a notification on the weather in Cambodia from October 6 to 12, 2021.

The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that on October 8, an active low pressure system over the Philippines will gradually increase its impact into the South China Sea, possibly becoming the 17th typhoon (not yet officially named). Therefore, in the coming weeks, the Kingdom of Cambodia will be affected by: southwest to moderate to strong, Pacific pressure valley, the potential typhoon and low pressure system (ITCZ).

Such a situation will make:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 21-23 ° C

* Maximum temperature 28-30 ° C

* Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers. Rainfall in some places: Phnom Penh, Kandal, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kampong Speu, Takeo, Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Kampong Thom and Siem Reap

.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature 19-21 ° C

* Maximum temperature 25-27 ° C

* Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy thundershowers. Flooding in some areas: Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Kampong Cham and Tbong Khmum and on 10-12 October and there may be moderate to strong gusts.

3: Coastal area

* Minimum temperature 21-23 ° C

* Maximum temperature 25-27 ° C

* Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain. Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy thundershowers which may cause flooding in some places such as: Koh Kong and Sihanoukville and on October 10-12 there will be gusts of wind. Moderate to strong with moderate to high sea level waves.

WEATHER MAPS