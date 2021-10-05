Phnom Penh: According to the instruction of Phnom Penh Capital Administration No. 027/21, dated October 05, 2021, the Phnom Penh Municipal Authority would like to instruct all citizens to show COVID-19 vaccination cards or a certificate of vaccination every time when entering and leaving educational institutions, markets and business locations in Phnom Penh.

The instruction confirmed that for the management of any educational institution, market committee, business owner, location owner, private market owner, market owner, mart owner, restaurant owner, cafe owner in the private sector, and other location owners who are permitted to operate who do not follow the above guidelines will face the revocation of licenses or permits and may lead to the closure of the location and legal action.