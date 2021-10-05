Phnom Penh: According to police reports, a foreigner jumpied from a quarantine center, causing his death on October 5, 2021 at around 3:00 am.

The incident occurred at En Palace Hotel, Building 14, Street 278, Village 4, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Authorities said the deceased wass YANG TZ YING, a 32-year-old Taiwanese man, staying in room 1009 on the 10th floor, who entered quarantine on September 24, 2021.



After a urine test, Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, Phnom Penh Medical Examiner and the Police of the Technical and Scientific Bureau confirmed that the Taiwanese man was using methamphetamine and jumped from the first floor of the building.